AFU advance by more than 1 km in Tavria axis - Tarnavskyi

There is an advance of the Defense Forces for more than 1 km in the Tavria axis. During the day, artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performed 1,391 fire missions. This was announced by the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, in his Telegram channel.

According to Tarnavskyi, over the last day, the enemy lost 226 people (72 irretrievably injured, 149 wounded, 5 captured).

27 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 3 tanks, 2 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems and mortars, 2 MLRSes, 9 UAVs, 5 units of automotive equipment and 3 units of special equipment.

6 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, September 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 490 russian invaders, 10 tanks and 16 armored combat vehicles.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been more than 30 combat clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and russian invaders. Also, the enemy launched 2 missile and 40 air strikes, carried out more than 38 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects.