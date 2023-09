Over the past 24 hours, there have been more than 30 combat clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and russian invaders. Also, the enemy launched 2 missile and 40 air strikes, carried out more than 38 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary.

So, it is reported that the settlements of Budarka, Ambarne, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv Region, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region, Siversk, Andriyivka, Krasnohorivka, Staromayorske, Spirne, Vesele, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk Region, Robotyne, Kamyanka of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Arkhanhelske of the Kherson Region were hit by enemy airstrikes.

More than 45 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas with the aim of preventing the transfer of our troops to threatening axes.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut axes, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Berestove, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Bohdanivka. Fierce fighting continues in the Klishchiyivka axis.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriya operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk axes, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative: they hold back the enemy, carry out assault operations and regain our land meter by meter. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 15 enemy attacks in the Maryinka axis.

In the Melitopol axis, the Defense Forces are conducting an offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, forcing the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions.

In the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy the enemy's warehouses and inflict successful damage on its rear.

Also, during the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment. In addition, three reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed by air defense.

At the same time, units of the missile forces hit 6 artillery pieces, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 personnel concentration area, and 1 fuel and lubricant warehouse of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into September 10, the occupiers attacked Kyiv with attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed more than 20 air targets.