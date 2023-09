The sounds of explosions rang out in occupied Simferopol. Later, local residents told about the fire that broke out in the military unit. This is reported by local Telegram channels.

Before the fire started, residents heard the sounds of explosions.

At the same time, the occupation administration of Crimea claims that the fire on the territory of the military unit is allegedly of a domestic nature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, in the early hours of the afternoon, four powerful explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea near the city of Staryi Krym in the south of the peninsula (Kirovskyi district of Crimea).