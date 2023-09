Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is paying an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Saturday, September 9, reports the Japanese publication Kyodo News with reference to the country's government.

This is the first visit of the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war with the russian federation. Top diplomats from other G7 countries have already visited Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion in February last year.

Last Sunday, September 3, Hayashi went on a trip to the Middle East and Poland. The trip to Ukraine was not announced.

In Kyiv, he will hold talks with his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba, to whom he will tell about Japan's plans to hold a conference next year to promote the economic recovery of Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

It is expected that he will also take part in the ceremony of handing over to the Ukrainian side Japanese cranes intended for the disposal of unexploded bombs.

Hayashi became Japan's Foreign Minister in November 2021. Earlier this week, he visited Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Poland, where he held meetings with his colleagues and leaders of these countries. During the negotiations, the Japanese Minister spoke in particular about the war in Ukraine, emphasizing its aggressive nature and the need for Ukraine's international support, the publication writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March of this year, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida visited Kyiv. He met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the May G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where Zelenskyy came personally.