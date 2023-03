Prime Minister Of Japan Fumio Kishida Is On His Way To Kyiv - Media

Today, March 21, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will arrive in Kyiv and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will be the first visit to Ukraine by a Japanese leader since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. This was reported by the Japanese broadcaster NHK with reference to officials.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after his visit to India, is heading to Kyiv, where he will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Kishida is expected to tell Zelenskyy that Japan, as the host country for this year's G7 meeting, will seek international unity by imposing tough sanctions against Russia. The Prime Minister is also likely to say that Japan will continue to provide maximum support Ukraine, focusing on reconstruction and humanitarian aid," the publication reports.

It is noted that after the end of World War II, the Japanese Prime Minister never visited a country or territory where hostilities were fought.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the Japanese Prime Minister to Ukraine during a telephone conversation in January. The Japanese government was considering a visit ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Japan wants to change its post-war laws in order to export weapons to Ukraine and other victims of aggression.

In February, the Japanese government allocated USD 170 million to Ukraine for the implementation of emergency recovery projects, including the reconstruction of critical infrastructure.