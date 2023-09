The former head of the Supreme Court, acting judge of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, who is in pre-trial detention center on suspicion of bribery, continues to participate in the consideration of cases and make decisions.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Kniazev from the pre-trial detention center continues to participate in the case of ex-Member of Parliament and businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho, in which he is suspected of bribery.

Kniazev's separate opinion in this case was published in the Unified Register of Court Decisions on September 7.

The separate opinion of judge Kniazev was adopted in the case of the Ferrexpo AG company on August 11, that is, at the time of Kniazev's already long stay in the pre-trial detention center.

Attorney Rostyslav Kravets also drew attention to this.

"This separate opinion of Supreme Court judge Vsevolod Serhiyovych Kniazev on the same case in which he is suspected of receiving bribes and giving bribes to 14 more judges of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court... that is, while in the pretrial detention center, judge Kniazev, without being removed from office, produces and in some way provides for registration and entry of this separate opinion into the Unified Register of Court Decisions," attorney Kravets noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, bail set for the ex-head of the Supreme Court Kniazev was reduced from UAH 75 million to UAH 55 million.

Kniazev is suspected of receiving for his own benefit and the benefit of third parties about USD 2.7 million in illegal benefits for the adoption of court decisions in favor of predetermined persons (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested all the property and funds of the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who is suspected of embezzling millions of dollars.