The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to "demilitarize" and "denazify" the occupying army. The day before, on September 8, the ranks of the enemy army were thinned by 600 invaders. Also, 130 units of equipment and weapons of the russian armed forces were destroyed, including 36 artillery systems. Updated data on russia's losses in the war against Ukraine was made public by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The day before, on September 8, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 600 invaders. The enemy's irreversible losses in manpower during the full-scale war against Ukraine reached 268,140 soldiers.

Defenders also eliminated 130 units of enemy equipment and weapons.

In particular, 15 tanks (a total of 4,544 units), 13 armored combat vehicles (8,739), 36 artillery systems (5,789), 3 MLRSes (757), 1 air defense system (508) and 18 UAVs of operational-tactical level (4,588) were destroyed.

34 units of automobile equipment (8,298 during the full-scale invasion) and 10 units of special equipment (870 in total) were also eliminated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning operational briefing on September 9, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued their offensive in the Melitopol axis. In addition, the defenders are pressing the invaders in the Bakhmut axis, and they are repelling enemy attacks in the Kupyansk-Lyman direction.