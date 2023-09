Invaders do not stop trying to break through in 3 axes of the front and transfer reserves - General Staff summ

During the day of September 8, russian troops did not stop trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut axes. The russian federation transfers reserves there, completes assault groups mainly with prisoners. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about this.

It is noted that in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and southeast of Dibrova, as well as to return positions in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka and Kurdiumivka under their control.

"In order to make up for irreversible losses, the enemy continues to transfer reserves to the indicated directions, completes assault groups mainly at the expense of prisoners. In this way, the kremlin continues to get rid of undesirable elements of its society," the General Staff said in a summary.

In total, more than 30 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day.

In addition, the enemy fired salvo rocket systems more than 50 times at the positions of our troops and civilian objects of the country.

Yesterday, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, 16 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. Also, the civilian population of the cities of Sumy and Kryvyi Rih suffered from cynical missile attacks.

The settlements of Bolohivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka of the Kharkiv Region, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Siversk, Vesele, Bila Hora, Pivnichne, Stepove, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk Region, Novodarivka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Robotyne, Yasna Poliana of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Kozatske, Odradokamyanka of the Kherson Region were hit by enemy airstrikes.

More than 50 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions came under enemy artillery fire.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel of weapons and military equipment, 1 control point and 1 position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

Units of missile troops and artillery and unmanned systems hit 1 ammunition warehouse, 9 artillery pieces, 6 control points and 1 radio electronic warfare station of the enemy.