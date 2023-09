Aircraft of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom protect ships that export Ukrainian grain from the russians.

This was reported by The Telegraph.

British aircraft have been patrolling airspace over the Black Sea for the past few weeks. This should deter the russians from attacking cargo vessels with grain.

"We will use our intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to monitor russian activity in the Black Sea … As part of these surveillance operations, RAF aircraft are conducting flights over the area to deter russia from carrying out illegal strikes against civilian vessels transporting grain,” the British government said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent a secret letter to the aggressor state of russia, in which he proposed to fulfill four main russian conditions in exchange for the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On September 4, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi with russian aggressor president vladimir putin, during which they discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative and new proposals to restore it.

On July 17, the aggressor state of russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as part of the "grain corridor."