Russia, as part of the rotation, withdrew almost all its units from Belarus, which completed military training.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko said this at a briefing in Media Center Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia has withdrawn as part of the rotation almost all its units that have completed the training. Instead, new units were not brought there. The stay of the Wagnerites in Belarus is a big question... They are not involved in any active actions, in particular, in destabilizing the situation on the border with Ukraine or EU countries," said Demchenko.

A spokesman for the State Border Guard Service recalled that russia uses Belarus as a platform for training mobilized russian military.

In recent months, 10-11 thousand russian soldiers have been constantly in Belarus.

Demchenko stressed that at the moment russia does not have a group of troops that could invade Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of August, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the first nuclear warheads were delivered to Belarus.