Over summer season, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 6.7 million passengers in domestic traffic

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company for the summer season of 2023 increased the volume of passenger carriage in domestic traffic by 65% to 6.7 million passengers compared to the same period last year.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The most popular destinations were: "Kyiv - Lviv," "Kharkiv - Lviv," "Dnipro - Lviv," "Kyiv - Odesa," "Kyiv - Slavske," "Kyiv - Vorokhta."

It is noted that all trains to the Carpathians are also popular - Yaremche, Bukovel, Vorokhta, Yasinia, Rakhiv, Slavske - from all directions.

On the most popular dates, Ukrzaliznytsia scheduled 31 additional trains, they made 381 flights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July Ukrzaliznytsia increased passenger traffic by 70% to 2.5 million passengers.