In July 2023, compared to July 2022, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company increased the volume of passenger traffic by 70% to 2.513 million passengers.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In July last year, 1.482 million passengers used the railway, and in July this year - already 2.513 million passengers. At the same time, the number of flights made per month increased significantly: 1,998 flights in July last year against 2,613 flights in July this year. That is, compared to last year this July, the railway made 31% more flights and transported almost 70% more passengers," the report said.

The number of flights in domestic service increased by 29%, and in international - by 43% compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

Besides, according to the report, the average population of Ukrzaliznytsia long-distance trains was 97% (this means that most flights were 100% full).

