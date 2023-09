3 power units of TPPs taken out for emergency repair - Ukrenergo

Over the past 24 hours, 3 units at thermal power plants have been put out for emergency repair.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past day, for various technical reasons, 3 units at thermal power plants were put out for emergency repair, repair work is being carried out. A planned repair campaign is underway at other generation facilities," the message says.

Due to hostilities and other reasons, 414 settlements remain without electricity.

According to the report, as a result of russian artillery shelling of the front-line territories, there is new damage to the networks in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions.

There is no electricity import today.

Electricity is exported to Slovakia and Moldova.

Its total volume is 6,269 MWh, with maximum capacity in individual hours up to 399 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy refutes information about the readiness of thermal power plants by 30% for the heating season.