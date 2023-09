The Ministry of Energy refutes information about the readiness of thermal power plants (TPPs) by 30% for the heating season.

This was announced by the press service of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the mass media disseminated data on the progress of the repair campaign at energy facilities with reference to Lana Zerkal, adviser to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine. In this regard, we can inform you of the following. Ms. Lana Zerkal does not perform the functions of an adviser to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine. The information provided by her regarding the state of the repair campaign at energy facilities, does not correspond to reality," the message says.

Earlier, Zerkal reported during Forbes' Business Breakfast broadcast that Ukrainian power grids are 98% ready for winter, nuclear power plants are 70% ready, and TPPs are about 30% of schedule.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.