NATO sees no indication that the drone wreckage found in Romania was caused by a deliberate attack by aggressor country of russia.

This was stated by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, speaking before the European parliamentarians, Reuters writes.

"We do not have any information that would indicate a deliberate attack by russia, and we await the results of the ongoing investigation," Stoltenberg said.

It will be recalled that earlier in NATO, Romania informed the members of the bloc about the incident at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council on September 6, and the members of the Alliance "expressed strong solidarity with Romania."

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and keep in touch with our ally Romania," NATO commented.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that during the attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube on the night of September 4, russian Shahedd fell on the territory of Romania.

Then the Ministry of Defense of Romania denied the fall of russian drones on the territory of the country. However, on September 6, Romania admitted that parts of a russian drone fell on their territory.

Meanwhile, Romania is strengthening airspace protection.