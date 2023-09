The Ministry of Defense of Romania denied information about the fall of russian attack drones on the territory of its country during the night attack on September 4.

This is stated in the ministry's statement, European Pravda writes.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense stated that it "categorically denies" the fall of russian drones on the territory of Romania: "The Ministry categorically denies the information that appeared in the public space about the so-called situation... in which russian drones fell on the national territory of Romania."

"Responsible structures of the Ministry of National Defense monitored in real time the situation in connection with the attack of russian drones against the infrastructure near the Ukrainian ports on the Danube last night, and on Saturday and Sunday. In none of the episodes did the strike equipment used by the russian federation pose a direct military threat to national territory or territorial waters of Romania," the statement said.

At the same time, the Ministry emphasized that it considers these attacks by the russian federation unjustified and contrary to international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Defense adds that it is implementing measures of increased vigilance on land, at sea and in the air and "is contributing to the strengthening of defense and deterrence on the eastern flank in accordance with national and NATO plans."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported with reference to the State Border Guard Service that during the attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube overnight into September 4, russian Shaheds fell on the territory of Romania.