As a result of russian shelling on September 6, 16 people were killed in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, instead of 17, as reported earlier. The police rule out the version that the enemy used artillery.

Oleksandra Havrylko, head of the communication department of the police of the Donetsk Region, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"According to official information, we have 16 bodies of killed people and 33 wounded people. Initially, there was information about 17 killed people. When we conducted a thorough visual inspection of the remains of the bodies, we established that they belong to 16 people. Now almost all of them have been identified, relatives found, selected DNA of the killed and their relatives," she said.

The spokeswoman reported that as of the evening, 4 bodies had not been identified, and as of this morning, 1 killed remains, whose relatives have not appeared. Havrylko called on people who knew people who might have come under fire in Kostiantynivka to contact the police.

Meanwhile, the police rule out the use of artillery by the enemy for the strike, which was reported earlier.

"At the moment, an examination is still being conducted. I can say that there are several versions regarding the type of weapons. We exclude artillery for the time being, although we initially provided information about artillery fire. Now we exclude it. There are several versions. Exact information will be provided later," the spokeswoman said.

We will remind you that yesterday, on September 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that russian terrorists shelled the town of Kostiantynivka of the Donetsk Region with artillery, and 16 people were killed.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the rescue operation at the site of the shelling was completed in Kostiantynivka. 17 people were killed and 32 were wounded from the shelling of the russians.