The Ukrainian military discovered and destroyed a truck on which the occupiers transported election materials and ballots for the temporarily occupied territories. On Tuesday, September 5, the Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

"A kamikaze drone stopped the preparation for illegal measures in a separate village of the Luhansk Region. As a result of the hit, three russian military political workers and one vehicle completed their lives," the report said.

The military stressed that the so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories are not agreed with the Ukrainian authorities and are illegal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, September 3, fake "elections" began in the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told why russia needs pseudo-elections in the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, russia is faking an absurd turnout in the pseudo-elections it holds in the occupied territories.

And British intelligence named the "winner" of the russian "elections" in the occupied parts of Ukraine.