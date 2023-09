Drone strike companies of the Army of Drones hit 1,280 pieces of equipment of the aggressor state in three months. Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, September 6.

According to Fedorov, from June to September of this year, drone strike companies hit 1,280 pieces of equipment of russian occupiers in three months. Among the affected there are armored vehicles, guns, trucks, mortars, personnel and strongholds, the Minister said.

"Such cool results are possible thanks to the systematic work of professional fighters. 17 UAV strike companies have already been formed with the Army of Drones. They are working on a new doctrine of using drones at the front and have a new approach to training and management," Fedorov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 31, Fedorov said that more than 1,000 drones and 30 robotic systems were sent to the front.

In July 2022, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced fundraising through the United24 platform for the Army of Drones.

In July, Fedorov said that as part of the Army of Drones project, 11 drone strike companies have already been created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.