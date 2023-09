In the Odesa Region, power lines were damaged due to a night attack by russians with kamikaze drones. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, September 6.

"Part of the consumers in the city of Kilia are without electricity. Repair crews are inspecting the damaged networks," the message says.

At the same time, due to technological reasons, two 150 kV overhead transmission lines were simultaneously disconnected in the Mykolaiv Region, which led to the unloading of two wind power plants (WPPs) with a total load of 80 MW. But in less than an hour the load was restored.

In the Donetsk Region, the 35 kV overhead power line and the 35 kV substation were shut down due to enemy shelling, which led to the blackout of 4,000 consumers in 9 settlements. Some of the consumers were restored. Repair work continues with the permission of the military.

Part of consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv Regions also remain without power.

Earlier, Zerkal reported during Forbes' Business Breakfast broadcast that Ukrainian power grids are 98% ready for winter, nuclear power plants are 70% ready, and TPPs are about 30% of schedule.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.