The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to cancel the moratorium on tax audits. The corresponding bill (No. 10016) was registered on the website of the Rada on September 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The website of the Rada still lacks the text of the bill itself.

At the same time, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on the Telegram channel that the bill "On amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other laws of Ukraine on the abolition of the moratorium on tax audits" is aimed at fulfilling Ukraine's obligations under the Memorandum with the International Monetary Fund on Economic and Financial Policy of December 8, 2022 in terms of limiting the moratorium on tax audits.

Melnychuk notes that the bill provides for amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and the Law "On the Collection and Accounting of a Single Contribution to Compulsory State Social Insurance," which provide that from October 1, 2023, documentary (planned and unscheduled) inspections are resumed, the conduct of which was prohibited until the termination or abolition of the martial law, state of emergency in Ukraine.

He adds that inspections during martial law will be carried out if there are safe conditions for their conduct.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada returned taxes to the pre-war level from August.