The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, recalled that since October, women with a medical or pharmaceutical specialty are subject to mandatory military registration. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that last year the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the law on mobilization preparation and mobilization, according to which women with a medical or pharmaceutical specialty are subject to mandatory military registration, that is, from October 1, such women should appear in territorial recruitment and social support centers (military registration and enlistment offices) and undergo all the necessary procedures.

As Venislavskyi explained, if the state of health allows representatives of such specialties to be in military service, then they will receive the status of conscripts and will be on military record.

"The adopted law actually gave a year to develop relevant by-laws. During this time, the Cabinet of Ministers prepared a resolution, and the Ministry of Defense - an order that introduced mandatory military registration of women of medical and pharmaceutical specialties from October 1 this year. This approach is not some kind of innovation, since in the former USSR and countries of the Western world, women with medical education are usually liable for military service and subject to appropriate registration," the politician said.

He recalled that representatives of those civilian professions that are related to certain military accounting specialties, in the case of voluntary consent, can also be put on military records. For example, a female chemist can be registered, since this specialty is related to the military accounting specialty of chemical protection.

"It is important to emphasize that all those liable for military service - regardless of whether it is a woman or a man - receive summons and can be mobilized only when a mobilization plan requires, and people are needed to form new units or replenish losses. I want to remind you that not only women are military medics, so it is incorrect to say that many women will be mobilized. In Ukraine, planned mobilization will continue, the list of persons who can be mobilized is simply expanding," the MP emphasized.

Venislavskyi added that at the moment the Verkhovna Rada does not plan to expand the list of specialties that women have for mandatory military registration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 7, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada made military registration of women without a profession related to medical activities voluntary.

According to the law, women who have a specialty and/or profession related to the relevant military accounting specialty, defined in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and are fit for military service for health and age reasons, at their own request can be taken on the military record of persons liable for military service.

Women who are fit for military service due to health and age and have graduated from institutions of professional (vocational), professional pre-higher or higher education and received a medical or pharmaceutical specialty are subject to military registration of those liable for military service.

In September 2022, the Ministry of Defense postponed the introduction of military registration of women for one year - until October 1, 2023.