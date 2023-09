Romania admits that parts of russian drone fell on their territory

In Romania, for the first time, it was recognized that parts of a drone, presumably russian, fell on their territory. Now the country will plan to strengthen security measures.

The Romanian Minister of Defense Angel Tilvar confirmed the corresponding information in the comment to CNN.

According to him, the wreckage, similar to the remains of the russian Shahed, was found near the village of Plauru - opposite the Ukrainian Izmail.

"We surveyed a very large area, including the one that was discussed in the public space, and I confirm that fragments were found in this area that may be from a drone," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, citing the State Border Guard Service, said that during the attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube on the night of September 4, the russian Shaheds fell on the territory of Romania.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense denied the fall of russian drones on the territory of the country.