The former mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamai was entered into the register of corrupt persons.

This is evidenced by the corresponding entry in the register of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The article under which Mamai was prosecuted for committing a corruption or corruption-related offense: Part 4 of Article 191 of the Civil Code - appropriation, waste of property or possession of it by abuse of official position.

Mamai was entered in the register of corrupt persons in connection with the fact that the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found him guilty of criminal offenses provided for in Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced accordingly in the form of 5 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the performance of organizational-administrative and administrative-economic functions for a period of 1 year, but on the basis of Part 2 of Article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine released him from punishment, imposing a year of conditional imprisonment.

Mamai was dismissed from the post of mayor of Poltava.

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the mayor of Poltava, Oleksandr Mamai, to 5 years in prison for embezzlement, but released him from serving the sentence with a probationary period of 1 year.