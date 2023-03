The High Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced the mayor of Poltava, Oleksandr Mamai, to 5 years in prison for embezzlement of funds, but exempted him from serving his sentence with an exam term of 1 year.

Such a sentence was announced by the High Anti-Corruption Court, the correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The mayor of Poltava was convicted of organizing the embezzlement of more than half a million hryvnias.

On March 2, the HAAC approved a plea agreement concluded between the SACPO prosecutor and Mamai.

According to the agreement, the court found the mayor guilty of organizing the embezzlement of property by abuse of his office, as well as in organizing the introduction of knowingly false information into official documents, that is, in the commission of crimes under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 191 and Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code.

Mamai, being in collusion with the director and accountant of the communal organization "Institute for City Development," hired 2 people who actually did not work at the enterprise, but kept a household in the house of Mamai and his close entourage.

To pay salaries to these persons, employees of the communal organization entered false information into the timesheets, which eventually led to inflicting losses of more than UAH 570,000 the local budget.

In view of the fact that the mayor of the city compensated for the damage caused, fully admitted his guilt and sincerely repented, the court sentenced him to 5 years in prison with deprivation of the right to occupy positions related to organizational, administrative or administrative functions for a period of 1 year.

On the basis of Art. 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the court exempted Mamai from punishment with an exam term of 1 year.

In addition, under the terms of the agreement, Mamai should transfer UAH 2 million to the United 24 Fund for the Army of Drones project.

Other defendants in the case, namely two executors and two accomplices in embezzlement, also pleaded guilty and entered into agreements with the prosecutor, which are also approved by the court.

In accordance with the agreement, they were sentenced to 5 years in prison with an exam term of 1 year and with deprivation of the right to occupy positions related to organizational, administrative or administrative functions for a period of 1 year.

The sentence can be appealed within 30 days of its proclamation by filing an appeal with the HACC Appellate Chamber.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Poltava, Oleksandr Mamai, was notified of a suspicion of disclosing information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mamai got into the Peacemaker base for anti-Ukrainian propaganda.