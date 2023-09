On the morning of September 6, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, destroying the civilian infrastructure. Currently, it is known about 2 injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yurii Malashko.

"Today, at 10:24 a.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on one of the districts of the city of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, a civilian infrastructure object was destroyed," the message reads.

It is indicated that at the moment it is known about two injured persons - employees of the enterprise.

It is reported that relevant services are working on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of September 6, russian troops attacked Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles, as well as attack drones.

In the Kyiv Region, as a result of the falling fragments of russian missiles, fires broke out in the Fastiv and Bucha districts.

Russian troops also attacked the Odesa Region with Shaheds. As a result of the attack, an employee of an agricultural enterprise was killed. Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the shelling.