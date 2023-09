At night, Ukrainian air defense downs 8 ballistic and cruise missiles and 15 Shaheds

On the night of September 6, russian troops attacked Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles, as well as attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

It is noted that a total of 33 enemy air targets were recorded:

seven Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched missiles fired from nine Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Engels area;

one Iskander-M ballistic missile;

25 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the southeastern and southern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF, and Cape Chauda, Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups, and other means of attack were involved in repelling the air attack.

The forces and means of air defense of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 23 air targets:

seven X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles;

one Iskander-M ballistic missile;

15 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of September 6. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy air targets.

Also, on the night of Wednesday, September 6, russian troops attacked the Odesa Region with Shaheds. One person was killed as a result of the attack.