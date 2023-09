Elections-2024. Kuleba explains why they would be difficult to conduct during war

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that there are many reasons why elections in Ukraine during the war are impossible. In particular, this is spelled out in our legislation.

He said this in an interview with the French TV channel France 5, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"The problem is not that President Zelenskyy wins the next election or does not win. The question is different. Under our legislation, elections cannot be held under wartime conditions," Kuleba said.

He recalled that now millions of Ukrainians are abroad, and they should be given the right to vote.

"So that the whole of Paris, for example, is not blocked by a line of Ukrainians who will stand in front of the embassy to vote. There's a money problem. All these problems must be solved in order to hold elections," the Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that the elections in Ukraine should take place in 2024, despite the invasion of russia.

We also reported that the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk previously said that the Constitution does not prohibit elections in a war.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy intends to take part in the elections if they occur in a war.