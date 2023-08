Zelenskyy to take part in election if it occurs during war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to take part in the presidential election if it takes place in 2024 in the face of russian military aggression. Before his election, he promised to limit himself to one term.

Zelenskyy made a corresponding statement on Portuguese television, BBC News quoted him as saying.

Zelenskyy was asked if he intends to participate in the presidential election if it is held in a war.

"If the war continues, and if election takes place, I will never leave my state in my life. Because I am the guarantor of the Constitution, and I defend it anyway," Zelenskyy said.

Presidential election in Ukraine would have to be held in 2024, but there is no guarantee that by this time it will be possible to end the war.

Recall that in June this year, Zelenskyy said that the main condition for holding elections in 2024 is the end of the war.

At the same time, earlier this summer, Ukrainian media reported, citing sources in various political camps, that holding parliamentary election in Ukraine in a war is quite realistic. To do this, martial law in the country allegedly can temporarily be lifted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that the elections in Ukraine should take place in 2024, despite the invasion of russia.

We also reported that the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk previously said that the Constitution does not prohibit elections in a war.

At the same time, on August 30, the presidential representative in parliament, Fedir Venislavskyi, expressed the opinion that elections would not be held under martial law.