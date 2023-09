In August, the export of agricultural products increased by 16% compared to July to 4.3 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Such export volumes in August 2023 are an incredible result. Despite all the obstacles (russian shelling of the Danube river infrastructure, falling water levels in the Danube, banning the export of a number of key Ukrainian exports to neighboring countries, etc.), as well as the lack of sea exports, Ukrainian farmers and traders continue to provide the world with the necessary food. The Danube river ports remain the most efficient channel, thanks to which 64% of export volumes were exported in August," the report said.

In August, compared to July, grain exports increased by 2% to 2.3 million tons (wheat - 52%, corn - 39%, barley - 9%); exports of oilseeds increased 2.3 times to 755,400 tons (rapeseeds - 94%, soybeans - 4%, and sunflower seeds - 1%); export of vegetable oils was preserved at the level of 549,000 tons (sunflowerseed oil - 81%, rapeseed oil - 17%, soybean oil - 2%); export of cake after oil extraction increased by 15% to 367,300 tons (sunflowerseed - 98%, soybean - 2%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July exports of agricultural products decreased by 29% compared to June to 3.7 million tons.