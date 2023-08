In July, the export of agricultural products decreased by 29% compared to June to 3.7 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UABC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Such disappointing export results are primarily explained by the shutdown of the "grain corridor" on July 18, as well as its low activity even before the expiration date. In July 2023, only 292,000 tons were exported through this channel. Russian shelling of the port infrastructure of the Danube River ports also had a negative impact on export volumes," the report says.

In July, compared to June, the export of grain crops decreased by 40% to 2.3 million tons (corn - 51%, wheat - 36%, barley - 13%); the export of oil crops increased by 37% to 330,000 tons (rape - 73%, soybeans - 23% and sunflower seeds - 3%); the export of vegetable oil increased by 7% to 549,400 tons (sunflowerseed oil - 92%, rapeseed oil - 4%, and soybean oil - 4%); export of oil cake after oil extraction decreased by 12% to 320,700 tons (sunflower - 91%, soybean - 9%).

"The largest drop in export volumes was demonstrated by those items that have a significant weight despite their relatively low value. They were mainly exported within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. These are cereals and cakes. At the same time, we can observe an increase in the export of oil crops. This is mainly due to the start of the rapeseed harvest and the start of its export," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the export of agricultural products increased by 3% to 5.3 million tons.