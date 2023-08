Electronic declaration of officials can be canceled in Ukraine. Constitutional Court to decide

The Constitutional Court will consider a complaint regarding the unconstitutionality of the obligation for officials to file electronic declarations and may cancel such a norm.

This is stated in the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) will consider the case regarding the constitutionality of certain provisions of the law "On Prevention of Corruption," which oblige officials to submit e-declarations and give the National Agency the authority to verify them.

The head of the NACP, Oleksandr Novikov, wrote a letter to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on this occasion and described the risks of a possible decision of the Constitutional Court in this case.

On June 15, the Constitutional Court opened proceedings in the case.

The complaint was filed by lawyer Oksana Bukhtoiarova regarding the compliance of the Constitution with certain provisions of the Law "On Prevention of Corruption."

In particular, the lawyer disputes the provisions that determine the circle of persons equated to the subjects of declaration, oblige officials to submit electronic declarations every year and establish types of control against them.

"The recognition of unconstitutional provisions of the Law concerning financial control can completely level the e-declaration process in Ukraine and will make it impossible for anti-corruption bodies to work effectively. This will significantly undermine achievements in the field of anti-corruption and, as a result, will negatively affect both the financial support of Ukraine's international partners and its European integration prospects. The decision taken within the framework of this case by the Constitutional Court, which is binding and not subject to appeal, can lead to a crisis at an extremely difficult time for the country," Novikov said in a letter to the President.

Recall that almost three years ago, the Constitutional Court adopted a decision that for some time blocked the e-declaration and work of the NACP and led to the so-called "constitutional crisis" in the state.

The NACP notes that the recognition of unconstitutional provisions for the submission and verification of declarations will mean the defeat of Ukraine in the anti-corruption struggle.

The head of the NACP also sent a petition to the CCU with a request to involve the NACP in the consideration of the case, since the decision may negatively affect the activities of the Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice developed a bill to simplify the declaration, but the NACP criticized the document.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to restore e-declaration for officials.