Ukrzaliznytsia ups volume of freight transportation 13.8% to 12.3 million tons in August

In August 2023, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company increased the volume of cargo transportation by 13.8% to 12.266 million tons compared to August 2022.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, this indicator has not changed compared to July 2023.

According to the report, the leaders in terms of transportation volumes in August 2023 were traditionally building materials (3.203 million tons), hard coal (2.348 million tons), iron and manganese ore (2.06 million tons), and grain cargoes (1.677 million tons).

According to the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Yevhen Liashchenko, the August growth in cargo performance is due to the intensification of domestic transportation, in particular, construction cargo for the restoration of the country's infrastructure.

Thus, the total volume of domestic rail transport in August 2023 increased by 34.5% to August 2022 and amounted to 8.312 million tons.

In particular, transportation of construction materials increased by 64% to 2.988 million tons, which is 36% in domestic traffic.

Transportation of hard coal through Ukraine in August increased by 15.2% to 2.284 million tons, grain cargoes by 56% to 744,300 tons, iron and manganese ores by 38.5% to 680,700 tons.

It is noted that for objective reasons, a drop in exports by 17.7% to 3.297 million tons was recorded in August.

In particular, grain transportation showed a drop of 45.3% to 875,800 tons in August 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia increased the volume of freight transportation by a third to 12.4 million tons in June.