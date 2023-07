Ukrzaliznytsia ups cargo transportation volume by third in June

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company in June 2023 increased the volume of cargo transportation by 32% compared to the same period in 2022 - to 12.4 million tons.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to May, this figure increased by 8%.

Transportation of goods in domestic traffic in June 2023 increased by 40.6% compared to the same period in 2022 - to 7.9 million tons.

Exports increased by 24.3% to 4 million tons.

The leaders in the volume of transportation in June traditionally were grain cargoes, construction materials, coal, iron ore and manganese ore.

Thus, the transportation of grain cargo in June 2023 increased by 48.4% to 2 million tons, construction materials - by 87% to 3.1 million tons, coal - by 16.3% to 2.3 million tons, iron and manganese ore - by 2.8% to 2 million tons.

Besides, Ukrzaliznytsia in June 2023 increased the average daily cargo load by 25.3% compared to the same period in 2022 - to 387,400 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia in May increased the volume of cargo transportation by 19.2% to 11.5 million tons.