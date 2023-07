Germany handed over to Ukraine a new military aid package, which included 6 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, 15,042 rounds of ammunition to them, and more than 30 reconnaissance drones.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

Besides, the package of armed assistance included:

10 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (BV206);

2,688 rounds 155mm smoke ammunition;

20 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 Heidrun;

13 reconnaissance drones Vector.

Germany also handed over to Ukraine 8 ambulances and 8 dental sterilizers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German concern Rheinmetall intends to supply Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems equipped with programmable 35mm Ahead ammunition by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, on July 25, the German publication Bild, citing a secret document for internal use of the German Armed Forces, reported negative assessments of the military of the Ukrainian offensive with a small speed of advance on the way of de-occupation of the territories of Ukraine.

However, the German Ministry of Defense does not have and cannot comment on the report criticizing the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the existence of which was reported by Bild.