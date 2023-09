The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) asks the Ukrenergo national energy company to urgently provide information regarding the reasons that became a condition for receiving emergency assistance for the purpose of balancing the Unified Energy System (UES) of Ukraine during July-August 2023.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The commission is concerned about the situation in which Ukrenergo did not take measures to find frequency and power regulation reserves in the UES of Ukraine by attracting additional sources of internal generation, including thermal, to cover the deficit of electric energy, but instead repeatedly during July-August 2023 resorted to the involvement of emergency aid," the report says.

According to the notification, the regulator emphasizes the need for an urgent solution to this issue, in particular, the urgent preparation by Ukrenergo of relevant changes to the temporary order for the acquisition of auxiliary services to ensure regulation of frequency and active power in UES of Ukraine.

"The Energy Commission received letters from thermal generation producers, in which they request that Ukrenergo speed up the development of relevant changes to the temporary order and submit them for approval to the Energy Commission. They also emphasize that these changes will provide an opportunity in the event of a shortage of electricity in the UES of Ukraine to increase its production at the thermal power plant," the message says.

The notification reminds that in accordance with the transmission system code, the transmission system operator (Ukrenergo, TSO) has the right to use emergency assistance from neighboring TSOs in the event of a pre-emergency, emergency operation mode or system failure mode and exhaustion of frequency and power regulation reserves in the UES of Ukraine or to the transmission system of the adjacent TSO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Energy Commission unblocked the export of electricity to Slovakia.