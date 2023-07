The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) agreed on the procedure for the distribution of revenues from the management of restrictions between operators of the transmission systems of Ukraine and Slovakia, provided by NEC Ukrenergo.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The agreement of the specified procedure between Ukrenergo and the Slovak SEPS is an important prerequisite, which opens up the possibility for export-import operations of electric energy through the cross-border flow in the direction of Ukraine - Slovakia. It will also serve as an additional factor in stabilizing the energy system, as it creates conditions for the import of electricity from of Slovakia during the hours of deficit and export to Slovakia during the hours when there is a surplus of electrical energy," the message reads.

According to the report, on April 17, 2023, the export of electricity from Ukraine to Slovakia in the amount of 200 MW per hour began.

At the same time, from April 21, exports were stopped at the initiative of the transmission system operator of Slovakia (SEPS).

It is noted that on April 26, following the results of a meeting with the participation of representatives of the European Commission, the Energy Community, ENTSO-E, regulators and transmission system operators (TSOs) of Ukraine and Slovakia, it was determined that the restoration of electricity exports from Ukraine to Slovakia within the framework of unilateral auctions should take place as soon as possible.

"Revenues received by SEPS as a result of capacity allocation auctions are distributed between SEPS and NEC Ukrenergo in a ratio of 50:50. The Ukrainian and Slovak TSOs undertook to agree among themselves on the project of the order of distribution of revenues from restriction management, after which it must to be submitted to the Energy Commission for approval, as provided for in Part 3 of Article 43 of the Law "On the Electric Energy Market," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukraine resumed electricity exports.