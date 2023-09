Erdogan and putin could not agree on restoration of grain agreement

Russian president vladimir putin does not want to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative (grain agreement) until moscow's terms are met, while Turkish President Recep Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to take on mediation to restore this agreement.

The President of Turkiye said this at a press conference following a meeting with putin in Sochi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Erdogan recalled that the grain initiative played an important role in preventing the food crisis.

At the same time, it was not possible to reach an agreement on the restoration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, because putin said that the russian side is ready to return to the grain agreement only after all the conditions of moscow are fulfilled.

"Russia will be ready to resuscitate the grain agreement and will do it immediately as soon as all the recorded agreements are fulfilled," putin said.

He said russia, in particular, wants to see sanctions lifted on grain and fertilizer supplies to European markets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative (grain agreement), but on a more "expanded scale."

On August 5, analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that russia did not demonstrate intentions to return to the grain agreement.

Recall that on July 17, the aggressor state of russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as part of the grain corridor.