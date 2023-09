Ukraine is developing missiles with a range of 1,500 - 2,000 km.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the anti-missile program was adopted only before the invasion of the russian federation, that is, during the tenure of President Zelenskyy.

"These are billions of money that need to be invested in ourselves, in the research of our entrepreneurs, tests. This should have been done a long time ago, then we would have our own air defense. But we had a little S-300, no one would attack. And today we thank our partners for Patriot, NASAMS, SAMP/T, Iris-T, Piorun," Reznikov said.

He noted that Ukraine does not need a missile that will fly 15,000 km.

"Of course, it should be done (missiles), but there is a nuance: we do not need a missile that flies 15,000 km, we do not plan to fight with partners who are 15,000 km away, a 1,500-2,000 km-range missile is enough for us to cover the territory of moskovites, orkostan in the swamps," Reznikov noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine is working on such a missile.

The Minister said that Ukraine should have had its own missile program a long time ago.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov reported on the successful testing and using of the development within the framework of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's missile program.

On August 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has significantly increased the production of high-precision missile complexes Stuhna, Korsar and the latest cruise missiles Neptun.

On June 8, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that there is an approved missile program in Ukraine, according to which the state plans to produce missiles with a range of more than 1,000 km.