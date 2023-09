One day of full-scale military aggression by russia costs Ukraine USD 100 million. The Ukrainian army became the largest consumer of funds.

The corresponding statement was made by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Ukrinform.

Reznikov was asked why the military at the front receives so few unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and why they are bought for the money of ordinary Ukrainians, and not for funds from the state budget.

The Minister assured that Ukrainian drone developers and manufacturers are 100% loaded. At the same time, at least 30 models of UAV of various types are allowed to operate.

When asked why UAVs are purchased by volunteers for Ukrainians’ money, Reznikov said that the supply of drones from volunteers for the army is only 3% of everything that got to the front.

"A war day costs us USD 100 million. Now take the budgets of all respected large volunteer foundations, see how much they collect. And the State that spends USD 100 million a day overall. Just think about it," Reznikov said.

He considers it unfair to make claims against the country's leadership that everything is done exclusively by volunteers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, September 4, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote a letter of resignation. The document was submitted for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall that in early August, the Ukrainian media Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror of the Week) published an investigation stating that the Ministry of Defense bought summer jackets for the Armed Forces at the price of winter ones.

According to documents at the disposal of journalists, the price of each jacket was inflated from USD 29 to USD 86.

The news sparked a row among the public.

Commenting on this information, Reznikov said that the Ministry of Defense bought winter jackets. As for the funds, at the time of procurement, it was not possible to find jackets with a different price.