The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) liberated 47 square kilometers near Bakhmut.

This follows from a statement by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"A total of 47 sq. km have been freed near Bakhmut," she wrote.

The vacated area was increased by 3 sq. km during the past week.

On the Kupiyansk axis, our defense forces repel several enemy attacks per day and prevent the enemy from advancing.

The number of shelling by the Russians remains high.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy is conducting unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and continues to regroup troops.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy conducts defensive actions to restrain the advance of our troops and unsuccessfully attempts to restore the lost position in the districts of Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, and Ozarianivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the area of Klishchiyivka, the AFU are having some success.

On the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka axes, the enemy concentrated the primary offensive efforts in order to improve the tactical position.

There, the enemy unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Sieverne, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the counteroffensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia region, the AFU probably broke through the most well-prepared line of defense of the Russian occupiers. The following may not be so fortified.