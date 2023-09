Russians trying to keep their bombers safe from drones in strange way

The russian military believes that if they put car tires on the top of the body of the TU-95 strategic bomber, it will protect it from being hit by drones.

Conflict Intelligence Team reports this with reference to a military expert and a volunteer on a pseudo Tatarigami_UA.

He published new satellite images from the Engels Airfield in the Saratov Oblast of the russian federation. There you can see how someone put tires on the roof of the plane just in the place where the fuel tank is located.

"Brace yourselves, because russians have once again showcased unparalleled innovation. What you are looking at is a satellite image featuring a TU-95 strategic bomber covered with car tires. According to them, this should protect strategic bombers from drones… A fresh, budget-friendly version of ERA substitute for the russian air force?” the expert wrote.

ERA or explosive reactive armour is an explosive dynamic defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 27, the Kursk airfield was attacked by the SSU military counterintelligence. Kamikaze drones worked on four SU-30 aircraft and one MIG-29. Also among the targets affected are the radars of the S-300 complex and two Pantsir (Carapace) missile systems.

Also on the night of August 29-30, the aggressor state russia suffered the largest attack by unmanned aerial vehicles of the entire war against Ukraine.

On August 30, aircraft, an oil depot and a military unit were destroyed by UAV strikes in russia.