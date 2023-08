On the night of August 29-30, the aggressor state of the russian federation suffered the largest unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack in the entire war, which may be considered one of the most productive of all time. In general, we are talking about at least several dozen strike UAVs that effectively hit 3 russian strategic targets.

This was reported by the Defense Express web portal.

According to russian authorities, drones attacked targets in the area of ​ ​ Pskov, Ryazan, Moscow, Bryansk, in the Oryol and Kaluga Oblasts, as well as in occupied Sevastopol. For example, as a result of the strike on the airfield in Pskov, which is used by civil aviation and Il-76 aircraft the 334th military transport aviation regiment, the russian authorities recognized "fires on aircraft," as well as the closure of the airport, at least on August 30.

At the same time, unofficial sources in the russian federation report a much larger picture:

Results of UAV strike in Pskov

The attack by dozens of drones began at 11:40 p.m., as a result, 6 Il-76 aircraft were damaged, 2 of them were recognized as non-recoverable. The strike also sparked a massive fire. According to unconfirmed information, there was a Tu-22 missile carrier at the air base, which was also hit.

UAV strikes in Bryansk

Another group of drones attacked Bryansk. Officially, local authorities reported the destruction of an administrative building, in parallel, a drone fell on the building of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation, as well as an attempt by drones to attack a television tower. Unofficial information is wider: one of the UAVs successfully hit workshop No. 20 of the Kremnii EL microelectronics plant, where the fire began.

Results of UAV impact in Kaluga Oblast

In the Kaluga Oblast, officially 1 UAV was shot down in the area of ​ ​ the village of Pishchalovo, 75 km south of Kaluga, another 1 hit an empty tank for petroleum products. Unofficially: as a result of the hit of 2 drones of the Pervyi Zavod refinery, a pipeline broke out.

Strikes in Sevastopol, Ryazan, Oryol and Moscow

Also under attack this night was the Diaghilevo airfield near Ryazan, which is used to base Tu-22M3 missile carriers. According to official and unofficial information from the russian federation, this attack was not successful, 2 UAVs were destroyed. In addition, a drone attack was repulsed near Sevastopol, and another 1 UAV did not get to Moscow and was "suppressed" by EW means near the village of Lukino, 30 km from the russian capital. As for the Oryol Oblast, the russian federation reported the downing of 2 UAVs in the Khotynetsky and Mtsensky districts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, aircraft, an oil depot and a military unit were destroyed by UAV strikes in russia.