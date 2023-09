In russian St. Petersburg, a large-scale fire began at an oil depot in the Krasnogvardeisky district. Locals now show a large column of smoke on social networks and report sounds similar to explosions.

The russian publication Ostorozhno Novosti (Careful, news) reports this.

We are talking about the Ruchi (Streams) oil depot, which is not far from the railway station.

It is reported that a tank with fuel was the first to get on fire. Then the fire spread to other buildings. However, why the first tank caught fire is not reported. Gas cylinders and fuel were stored at the fire site, locals said.

A column of smoke is visible over the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a heavy fire began in the Novorossiysk cargo terminal, which is the location of the Black Sea fleet of the aggressor state of russia.

On August 14, two explosions occurred at the Talinskoye oil field in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of the aggressor state of russia. As a result, there were killed and injured.

On August 11, Vnukovo airport was closed in Moscow due to an unknown flying object. There was an explosion in the city itself.