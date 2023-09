UkrGasVydobuvannya to purchase pipes for UAH 6.3 billion

The UkrGasVydobuvannya joint-stock company has announced 6 tenders for the procurement of pipes of various types for UAH 6.3 billion.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Pipe delivery period is March-May 2024.

The deadline for submitting bids is September 10, 14 and 15.

Auctions are scheduled for September 11, 15 and 18.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UkrGasVydobuvannya opened a new field with reserves of 1 billion cubic meters of gas.

In 2022, compared to 2021, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas (commodity) production by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.