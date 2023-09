The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 7 billion to the State Border Guard Service for weapons and ammunition.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Allocated to the Ministry of Interior Affairs (for the Administration of the State Border Guard Service) on an irrevocable basis at the expense of the reserve fund of the state budget UAH 7 billion for the implementation of measures connected with strengthening the state's defense capabilities, in particular, for the purchase of weapons and ammunition," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.2 billion to the Kharkiv Region and Chernihiv Region to strengthen the defensive frontiers of the northeastern regions of Ukraine.