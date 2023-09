President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented an innovative educational digital application Mriia (Dream) to help students, parents and teachers.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy spoke with Ukrainian students and teachers via videoconference and congratulated them on the beginning of the new academic year.

"Ukrainian educational Mriia. A new application that will help students, parents and teachers. In the first grade and in high school. Those who are offline and those who study online, those who are in Ukraine and those who are outside of Ukraine. I already have a lot of faith in our Mriia. Because most of all I want to believe in you. Every man and woman. I want to be proud of you. I want Ukrainians to succeed. Everyone. Who is learning. Who teaches. And who dreams as a father, as a mother, that a child will be able. Will be able to find himself in life," the President said.

According to him, the new application will help millions of schoolchildren, parents and teachers more effectively use the capabilities of the educational system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the academic year in Ukraine begins in 12,975 schools in three formats (full-time, remote and mixed), 84% of them have shelters, and almost 4 million students return to school.

On June 1, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that it was launching a pilot project to modernize Internet networks in Ukraine.

In March, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that the education system expects a total fight against bureaucracy and digitalization.

Recall that students of one of the Lviv schools began Knowledge Day with learning to fly drones as part of a pilot format, which will continue to spread to all schools in the country.