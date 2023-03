Fedorov Says Education System Will Undergo Total Fight Against Bureaucracy And Digitalization

Mykhailo Fedorov, who was appointed by the Verkhovna Rada as Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation, said that the education system expects a total fight against bureaucracy and digitalization.

Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now the task of our team is to help the Ministry of Education and Science implement quality changes. Key vectors of our work: a new approach to the management of the education system, the total fight against bureaucracy... digitalization of education," he said.

Fedorov noted that, in particular, it is planned to transform educational institutions into those that support and attract talented teachers for decent wages, transform educational spaces into more modern ones, give freedom to manage effective managers to implement changes, train educational managers and teachers.

A separate role will be devoted to the development of digital skills, entrepreneurship, opening up opportunities for talented scientists.

For this purpose, grant and rapid financing of projects are planned.

It is also planned to expand the Diia online service of public services into an educational direction.

Fedorov promises cool services for schoolchildren, students and parents, for teachers - the development of an online system for working with content, creating a platform for managing educational processes and obtaining data for making quality management decisions.

The Deputy Prime Minister also plans to develop and implement a strategy for the development of innovations of Ukraine of the future, where he plans to answer the question of how to develop innovations in the next 3-5-10 years, so that Ukrainians create billions of companies and compete with technologically developed countries.

Fedorov also noted that the development of military technology will now acquire additional acceleration.

It is planned to launch an educational, innovative military technology cluster, whose task is to support and implement ideas and projects related to military technologies.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the development of military technology will accelerate Ukraine's victory on the battlefield and create a foundation for the economy of the future.

Fedorov is confident that cooperation with the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi will be as effective as possible.

He thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the initiative to transform the education system, support organizational changes and for the credit of trust.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 21, the Verkhovna Rada reappointed Fedorov as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation with additional powers.

The Rada also appointed Oksen Lisovyi as the new Minister of Education and Science.