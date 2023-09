Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully advance on the Melitopol axis, in particular, on the Novodanylivka - Novoprokopivka section. They are entrenching at the achieved boundaries.

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovaliov during the telethon.

Thus, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol axes.

"They were successful in the direction of Novodanylivka - Novoprokopivka. They are entrenching at the reached boundaries. They inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets. They carry out counter-battery countermeasures," he said.

In the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations south of the city of Bakhmut. They are entrenching at the achieved boundaries.

"The enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Maryinka, Novomykhaylivka of the Donetsk Region and Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia Region," the speaker noted.

But, as Kovaliov emphasized, the enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment. It moving units and troops, using reserves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 1,000 drones and 30 robotic systems have been sent to the front to enable the military to remotely fight, especially in the hottest spots.