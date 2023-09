The Cabinet of Ministers allowed students and cadets receiving education in aviation specialties to go abroad. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Amendments have been made to the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine. The right to cross the state border in the event of the introduction of a legal regime of martial law has been given to students or cadets receiving education in aviation specialties, who are not subject to conscription during mobilization, for a special period, and to those who require practical flight training in foreign educational institutions or in aviation schools in connection with the closure of the airspace of Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed travels abroad to persons liable for military service whose relatives were killed or went missing while participating in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO).